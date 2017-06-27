FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volvo and Autoliv team up with Nvidia for self-driving cars
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月27日

Volvo and Autoliv team up with Nvidia for self-driving cars

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

STOCKHOLM, June 27 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars and Swedish car safety supplier Autoliv have signed a deal with U.S. firm Nvidia Corp, best known for its graphics technology in computer games, to develop software systems for self-driving cars.

A joint venture between Volvo, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holdings, and Autoliv will work with NVIDIA to develop systems that use artificial intelligence to recognise objects around vehicles, anticipate threats and navigate safely.

The venture set up last year, called Zenuity, will provide Volvo Cars with self-driving software which Autoliv will also be able to sell to other carmakers.

Volvo said it aims to have almost fully autonomous cars for sale by 2021.

Volvo has been using Nvidia's artificial intelligence systems in a pilot of semi-autonomous vehicles in its home town Gothenburg in southern Sweden since the start of the year.

Nvidia, which also has partnerships with carmakers Toyota , Audi and Mercedes, is among the more popular technology partners in the self-driving car race.

German carmaker BMW has joined forces with U.S. chipmaker Intel and Mobileye, the Israeli vision system and mapping expert, to develop a self-driving platform, which is targeted for production in 2021.

U.S. parts maker Delphi Automotive and tyremaker Continental has since joined the tie-up.

In April, Germany's Daimler formed a similar alliance with supplier Robert Bosch to speed development of self-driving vehicles. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; additional reporting by Edward Taylor in Frankfurt; editing by David Clarke)

