9 天前
Vontobel says H1 net profit at 98.7 mln Sfr
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日 / 凌晨5点26分 / 9 天前

Vontobel says H1 net profit at 98.7 mln Sfr

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Thursday posted first-half net profit allocated to shareholders of 98.7 million Swiss francs ($103.9 million), just shy of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for 101 million francs.

Total assets under management rose 6 percent to 146.5 billion francs in the first six months of the year, slightly ahead of a poll forecast for 145 billion francs.

The bank said its main emerging market fund, the Quality Growth boutique, grew its assets under management to 33.8 billion francs. The fund suffered billions in outflows last year following the departure of star money manager Rajiv Jain.

$1 = 0.9503 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

