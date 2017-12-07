FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Vontobel sells Liechtenstein operation to Kaiser Partner‍​
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年12月7日 / 上午10点57分 / 更新于 19 小时前

REFILE-Vontobel sells Liechtenstein operation to Kaiser Partner‍​

1 分钟阅读

(Refiles under new USN)

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel is selling its Liechtenstein operation to wealth manager Kaiser Partner Privatbank, shifting a client portfolio with 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.41 billion) in assets under management.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approval, the Zurich-based bank said on Thursday.

Both sides agreed not to disclose the terms of the deal that follows Vontobel’s decision to focus on its German and Swiss wealth management businesses. ($1 = 0.9912 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below