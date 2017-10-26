FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennessee plant outage to hit Wacker Chemie polysilicon volumes
2017年10月26日

Tennessee plant outage to hit Wacker Chemie polysilicon volumes

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie will see a significant hit to volumes of polysilicon in the fourth quarter as a result of an outage at its plant in Charleston, Tennessee, following an explosion at the site last month, its chief financial officer said.

The remarks by Tobias Ohler during an analyst call came after the German specialty chemicals maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its outlook for 2017 core earnings.

The explosion on Sept. 7 at the $2.5 billion plant, Wacker Chemie’s single biggest investment, was caused by an unspecified technical defect that led to a leak of hydrogen that subsequently caught fire, the group said last month.

The factory accounts for about a quarter of Wacker Chemie’s annual production of polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the solar power industry. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

