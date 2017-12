Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Wednesday it would buy a 40 percent minority stake in China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd’s subsidiary Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drugstores Co Ltd.

The U.S. drugstore chain operator said it would invest 2.767 billion yuan (about $416 million) to acquire the stake.

GuoDa operates and franchises retail pharmacies across China.