UPDATE 1-Walgreens to buy 40 pct stake in Chinese pharmacy chain
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
2017年12月6日 / 下午1点14分 / 更新于 19 小时前

UPDATE 1-Walgreens to buy 40 pct stake in Chinese pharmacy chain

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on deal, context on Chinese healthcare sector)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said it would buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain operator Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drugstores Co Ltd, as the U.S. drugstore chain seeks to expand in the country’s fast-growing healthcare market.

Walgreens, the biggest U.S. drugstore chain, said on Wednesday it would buy the minority stake from China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd for about $416 million.

The deal comes when the Chinese government has been encouraging private investments and equity from abroad in its healthcare industry.

Healthcare expenditure in China is expected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2020, according to an estimate by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

GuoDa, which operates and franchises 3,500 retail pharmacies across 70 cities in China, said the Walgreens investment would help its nationwide expansion plans. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

