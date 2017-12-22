FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Walgreens to cut stake in Chinese pharma wholesaler JV
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 4 days ago

Walgreens to cut stake in Chinese pharma wholesaler JV

1 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday it would sell a 30 percent stake in a Chinese pharmaceutical wholesaling joint venture to partner Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd.

The joint venture was formed in 2008 as a 50-50 partnership between Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and Europe’s Alliance Boots, which had paid 41 million pounds ($54.81 million) for the stake.

Walgreens Boots will own 20 percent of the joint venture, Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corp, following the stake sale, financial details of which were not disclosed.

The U.S. drug retailer this month said it would buy a 40 percent stake in Chinese pharmacy chain operator Sinopharm Holding GuoDa Drugstores Co Ltd for about $416 million, as it looks to expand in the country’s fast-growing healthcare market. ($1 = 0.7480 pounds) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

