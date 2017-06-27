FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WWL current, former executives accused of price fixing in shipping rates
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月27日

WWL current, former executives accused of price fixing in shipping rates

Diane Bartz

2 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Two former and one current executive of the shipping company Wallenius Wilhemsen Logistics AS (WWL) have been indicted on charges of fixing the prices of some international ocean shipping, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Former executives Arild Iversen and Anders Boman were indicted in November 2016 along with current executive Kai Kraass, the department said. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday.

Iversen is a former WWL chief executive, Boman was head of the Asian business for WWL and Kraass was Head of Commercial, Region Europe, according to the complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

WWL and three other companies have pleaded guilty to price-fixing. WWL was sentenced to pay a fine of $98.9 million, the department said.

"The indictment unsealed today is yet another step in the Division's efforts to restore competition in the shipping industry," said acting Assistant Attorney General Andrew Finch of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a statement. "WWL has pleaded guilty. Now we are working to ensure that its executives who conspired to suppress competition at the expense of American consumers will be held accountable."

Attempts to reach Iverson, Boman and Kraass for comment were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)

