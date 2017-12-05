FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart to integrate physical, online units in Brazil
2017年12月5日 / 下午5点02分 / 更新于 1 天前

Wal-Mart to integrate physical, online units in Brazil

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has decided to integrate its physical retail and e-commerce activities, as well as expand its so-called online marketplace operations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Together with an ongoing campaign to revamp its stores and introduce more regional and in-house brands, the new initiatives should cost about 1.5 billion reais ($464 million) over the next four years, Walmart Brasil said.

Online marketplaces are an increasingly popular e-commerce format, in which websites offers products from third-party retailers, rather than just the company hosting the site. ($1 = 3.23 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

