February 14, 2018 / 12:18 PM / 2 days ago

Portugal´s Sonae interested in Walmart Brazilian operations- report

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Portuguese retail conglomerate Sonae SGPS SA is interested in partnering with buyout firms to acquire the Brazilian operations of Walmart Inc, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday, citing a source close to the matter.

Walmart and Sonae could not be reached immediately for comment.

Reuters reported on Jan. 21 that Walmart was in talks with buyout funds Advent International Corp, GP Investments Ltd and Acon Investments LLC. Walmart had sounded out rival retailers, which had showed no interest. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
