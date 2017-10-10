FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wal-Mart sees 40 pct growth in U.S. online sales for fiscal 2019
2017年10月10日 / 中午11点40分 / 8 天前

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday forecast U.S. online sales to increase by about 40 percent and overall net sales by at least 3 percent in the fiscal year ending January 2019.

The retailer, which will hold its investor meeting on Tuesday, also said it would buy back $20 billion of its shares over two years.

The company forecast profit for fiscal year 2019 to increase about 5 percent over the expected adjusted earnings of $4.30 to $4.40 per share for the year ending January 2018. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

