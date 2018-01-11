FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart's Sam's Club to shut some stores after review
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 7:11 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart's Sam's Club to shut some stores after review

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from Sam’s Club tweet, share move)

By Siddharth Cavale

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sam’s Club, a unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc , said it had closed a series of stores following a review, the membership-only store chain said in a tweet on Thursday.

Business Insider, citing Wal-Mart, reported that Sam's Club was closing 63 stores and laying off thousands of workers. (read.bi/2qYH8bE)

Sam'S Club's tweet comes after local news outlets in Arizona, Alaska, Texas, New Jersey, Indiana and New York reported that some Sam's Club stores closed abruptly on Thursday, with employees learning of the move as they arrived for work. (bit.ly/2DjkkWv)

“Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition,” Sam’s Club said on Twitter.

Sam’s Club was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in the day, Wal-Mart said it would raise entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 an hour in February as it benefits from last month’s major overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

Sam’s Club said pharmacies at the closed locations would stay open for at least two weeks and the company would work with the respective state’s Board of Pharmacy to help customers with the transition.

Wal-Mart’s shares were up 0.5 percent in afternoon trading, while shares of Costco Wholesale Corp, which competes with Sam’s Club, were up 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below