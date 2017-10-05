FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 晚上10点23分 / 13 天前

Disney, Altice finalize new programming agreement

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co and cable operator Altice USA have finalized a new multiyear programming agreement that keeps ESPN and other networks in millions of New York-area households, the companies said on Thursday.

The two sides reached a preliminary deal on Sunday after contentious negotiations. Disney threatened to pull its networks from Altice’s Optimum cable service, while Altice argued that Disney was seeking “outrageous” increases in fees for the rights to carry the channels.

In a statement on Thursday, the companies said Optimum would continue to carry the Disney Channel, Disney Junior, WABC, Freeform, and several ESPN channels. Optimum will add ESPN’s SEC Network in late 2018. In August 2019, it will start carrying the ACC Network and drop one of the other ESPN channels, the statement said.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday that Disney had secured fee increases for ESPN, WABC and other major networks. The sources requested anonymity because the negotiations were private.

Optimum has 3.1 million customers in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below