ESPN President John Skipper resigns
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
December 18, 2017 / 4:27 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

ESPN President John Skipper resigns

1 分钟阅读

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s John Skipper on Monday resigned from his role as ESPN president and co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks, citing substance addiction problem.

"I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem," Skipper said in a statement. (es.pn/2kgmnCb)

George Bodenheimer, who was ESPN’s president from 1998 to 2011 and executive chairman until May 2014, will be the acting chairman of the company for the next 90 days, ESPN said in a statement.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

