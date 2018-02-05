FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

Alibaba, another firm to jointly invest $1.24 bln in Wanda Film Holding

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Wanda Group said on Monday it will sell a combined 12.77 percent stake in Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd to Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and Cultural Investment Holdings Ltd for a total of 7.8 billion yuan ($1.24 billion).

Alibaba will invest 4.68 billion yuan of the total, Wanda Group said in a statement.

It said it will remain the controlling shareholder of Wanda Film Holding with a 48.09 percent stake in the company. ($1 = 6.2835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

