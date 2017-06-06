FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus to invest $300 mln in Princeton GV
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 中午12点01分 / 2 个月内

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus to invest $300 mln in Princeton GV

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters) - An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will invest up to $300 million in Princeton Growth Ventures which aims to build a global tech, media and telecoms (TMT) infrastructure business.

Princeton GV's business will particularly focus on data centres and digital media services in emerging markets such as India and China, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We believe telecom companies will increasingly divest non-core assets, which should lead to a number of attractive investment opportunities in data centres and the broader TMT infrastructure sector," Viraj Sawhney, managing director, Warburg Pincus, said in the statement. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below