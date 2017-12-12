FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warburg Pincus to buy 20 pct stake in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm for $350 mln
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
中国财经
独家：福特拟在2020年将Fusion生产转往中国重庆的合资工厂
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月12日 / 下午1点02分 / 2 天前

Warburg Pincus to buy 20 pct stake in Bharti Airtel's DTH arm for $350 mln

1 分钟阅读

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd on Tuesday said an affiliate of U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy up to a 20 percent stake in the Indian telecom operator’s direct-to-home arm for $350 million.

Under the deal, Bharti Airtel will sell 15 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia Ltd, while the remaining 5 percent will be sold by another Bharti entity, the telecom operator said in a statement. (bit.ly/2C5FBBX)

Viraj Sawhney, managing director of Warburg Pincus India, will join Bharti Telemedia’s board as part of the deal.

Once the deal closes, Airtel will own 80 percent stake in the DTH unit.

Bharti Telemedia, which operates under the brand Airtel TV, has about 14 million subscribers and a revenue of about $550 million in the 12-month period ended Sept. 30.

Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below