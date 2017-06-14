FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
CORRECTED-Singapore, Hong Kong on track to match Swiss haul of offshore cash - BCG
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月13日 / 下午4点01分 / 2 个月前

CORRECTED-Singapore, Hong Kong on track to match Swiss haul of offshore cash - BCG

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Corrects JUNE 13 story to read third-biggest, paragraph 7)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, June 13 (Reuters) - Singapore and Hong Kong together will hold as much overseas wealth as Switzerland in four years' time, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

It underscores the boom in private wealth in the Asia Pacific region as well as the impact on Switzerland from the clampdown on tax evasion after the financial crisis.

Banks in Switzerland stored $2.4 trillion in offshore riches in 2016, the highest in the world, BCG wrote in its annual global wealth report published on Tuesday. BCG expects this number to rise to $2.8 trillion by 2021.

However, Singapore and Hong Kong together are on track to match Switzerland's expected 2021 total thanks to their proximity to Asia Pacific's swelling population of millionaires and billionaires, BCG said.

In 2016, Singapore had $1.2 trillion and Hong Kong $800 billion in offshore wealth.

"Switzerland remained the largest offshore centre with a 24 percent share," BCG wrote in its report, "but that share is projected to decline through 2021."

Major Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse have made major pushes to expand in Asia Pacific and are the region's biggest and third-biggest private banks respectively, according to Asian Private Banker. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below