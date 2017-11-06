FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo launches robo-adviser to target new investors
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 下午5点08分 / 更新于 1 天前

Wells Fargo launches robo-adviser to target new investors

2 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Inc on Monday launched a new robo-adviser to give first-time investors a low-cost option to invest, joining other financial firms in the hunt for tech-savvy customers looking to enter the markets.

The robo-adviser, ‘Intuitive Investor’, works with Wells Fargo’s online banking services and also gives users access to the Wall Street bank’s market research and financial advisers.

“Technology enables us to address the investing needs of millions of next-generation Wells Fargo customers – many of whom are digitally savvy and seek convenient advice,” said Eddie Queen, head of digital and automated investing at Wells Fargo Advisors.

The Intuitive Investor allows users to start with a minimum $10,000 investment, at half a percent annual advisory fee. Existing customers will be offered a discount.

Wells Fargo is the latest Wall Street brokerage to join the robo-adviser party.

Bank of America Corp launched its Merrill Edge Guided Investing earlier this year and independent firm Raymond James Financial Inc debuted its Connected Advisor in January.

Wells's move comes as it looks to move on from a 2016 scandal in which employees, in order to meet sales targets, were accused of opening as many as 3.5 million deposit and credit card accounts without customers' permission. reut.rs/2izeLcl (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below