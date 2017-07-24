FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 上午10点23分 / 11 天前

KKR to pay $66.50 per share for WebMD -source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity company KKR & Co LLP will announce on Monday that it has agreed to pay $66.50 per share in cash to acquire U.S. online health publisher WebMD Health Corp, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Reuters reported on Sunday that KKR was nearing a deal to acquire WebMD, whose shares closed on Friday at $55.19, giving it a market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official deal announcement. WebMD and KKR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York. Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below