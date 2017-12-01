FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Weightlifting-Sopita benefits from Hsu injury to claim 53kg gold
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年12月1日 / 早上6点20分 / 2 天前

RPT-Weightlifting-Sopita benefits from Hsu injury to claim 53kg gold

2 分钟阅读

(Adds reporter, no changes to text)

ANAHEIM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - An anticipated battle between two Olympic champions suffered an anticlimactic finish when Hsu Shu-ching’s injury withdrawal left the way clear for Thailand’s Sopita Tanasan to win gold at the weightlifting World Championships on Thursday.

A tearful Hsu, the Taiwanese world record holder and double Olympic champion at 53kg, injured her right elbow on her third snatch attempt and left for treatment at the Anaheim Convention Center before Sopita emerged for her first clean and jerk.

There was better news for Taiwan in the women’s 58kg class, however, when Kuo Hsing-chun made six good lifts to defeat another Olympic champion from Thailand, Sukanya Srisurat, with Latvian teenager Rebeka Koha claiming third.

Kuo had finished third to Sukanya at last year’s Games in Rio but won easily with a combined total of 240kg.

Sopita, who was fourth at this weight class behind Hsu in the last world championships in Houston two years ago, won in Rio when she dropped down to 48kg.

Back up again in weight, she made a total of 210kg to finish well clear of Kristina Shermetova of Turkmenistan and Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines.

Hsu, competing for the first time since Rio, was one of only two world champions defending the titles they won in Houston. Thirteen holders are absent because nine nations are banned for multiple doping offences, and North Korea did not enter.

Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze, world record holder in the men’s super-heavyweight class, is the other champion lifting at the event. (Reporting by Brian Oliver; Editing by John O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below