Oct 31 (Reuters) - Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit more than doubled, helped by higher enrolments.

Net income rose to $171.6 million, or $3.82 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $68.6 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

WellCare said revenue rose to $4.40 billion from $3.58 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)