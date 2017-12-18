WellCare Health forecasts FY 2018 revenue, profit below estimates

Dec 18 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc on Monday forecast its full-year 2018 adjusted profit and revenue below analysts’ estimates.

The company said it expects full-year 2018 adjusted earnings of $8.40-$8.65 per share, missing analysts’ average estimate of $8.67 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

WellCare Health expects revenue of $18.65 billion for full-year 2018, missing analysts’ estimate of $18.90 billion. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)