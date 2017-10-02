FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo rehires workers wrongly fired in phony accounts scandal
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 下午3点26分 / 16 天前

Wells Fargo rehires workers wrongly fired in phony accounts scandal

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tim Sloan, the chief executive officer of Wells Fargo & Co, apologized for a phony accounts scandal and said the bank has hired back more than 1,000 workers wrongly fired or who left due to the wrongdoing, according to prepared Congressional testimony.

“We expected to find more shortcomings ... and we did,” Sloan said in prepared remarks to the Senate Banking Committee obtained by Reuters. The hearing is set for Tuesday.

Sloan said the bank found abuses in an auto insurance product and that more customers were affected by the phony accounts scandal than originally thought.

Sloan said more than 1,780 bank employees who were wrongly fired or left the bank have been rehired since the scandal broke. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below