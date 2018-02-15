MOVES-Wells Fargo Asset Management hires 2 execs to multi-asset solutions team

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Asset Management said on Thursday that it has expanded its multi-asset solutions team with two new senior leadership positions.

Peter Weidner was named the head of factor solutions and Mark Brandreth was appointed senior portfolio manager in the firms multi-asset solutions team.

Both Weidner and Brandreth, who will now be based in London, were previously with asset manager Schroders Plc’s multi-asset team. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)