MOVES-Wells Fargo names Mary Mack head of consumer lending business
December 18, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 更新于 21 hours ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo names Mary Mack head of consumer lending business

1 分钟阅读

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said Mary Mack would head its consumer lending business, in addition to community banking.

Mack, a 33-year veteran of Wells Fargo, will continue to serve on the lender’s operating committee and report to Chief Executive Tim Sloan, the bank said on Monday.

Her new role includes the community banking organization, which she has led since July 2016, and consumer lending, which includes the bank’s home lending, dealer services and the student lending and personal lines of credit businesses, Wells Fargo said.

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
