FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MOVES-Wells Fargo expands Mack's role to include consumer lending
频道
专题
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
狗年展望
跨境资金流动管理“量入为出” 中国对外投资将恢复增长
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
深度分析
焦点：防错配风险中国险企投资戴紧箍咒 长期资产面临“僧多粥少”
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
深度分析
2018年全球经济的三大威胁：央行、贸易与泡沫
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 19, 2017 / 12:52 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES-Wells Fargo expands Mack's role to include consumer lending

2 分钟阅读

(Adds background)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, expanded the role of Mary Mack, who has headed its community banking operations, to include overseeing its consumer lending business.

Mack, a 33-year veteran of Wells Fargo, will continue to serve on the lender’s operating committee and report to Chief Executive Tim Sloan, the bank said on Monday.

She has led community banking since July 2016. The consumer lending operation includes the bank’s home lending, dealer services, student lending and personal lines of credit businesses, Wells Fargo said.

Mack took over as head of community banking from Carrie Tolstedt, a central figure in a sales scandal that has tarnished the bank’s reputation. Under her watch, thousands of retail bank employees created as many as 3.5 million phony accounts in customers’ names to hit aggressive sales targets.

Reuters reported last week that the new acting head of the U.S. consumer finance watchdog is reviewing whether Wells Fargo & Co should pay tens of millions of dollars in connection with alleged mortgage lending abuse. (Reporting by Roopal Verma and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below