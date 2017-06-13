FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo names new head for community banking customer segment
2017年6月13日

MOVES-Wells Fargo names new head for community banking customer segment

June 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Company said on Tuesday it has selected Andrew Rowe to head its community banking customer segments team effective September.

Rowe, who most recently served as the consumer risk executive for consumer products and channels at Bank of America Corp, will focus on serving the financial needs of affluent and small business customers.

Wells Fargo is in the midst of an overhaul after revelations emerged last year that thousands of employees had opened as many as 2.1 million accounts in customers' names without their permission to hit aggressive sales targets.

The sales abuses led to a $185 million fine, a CEO departure and weakness in its share price.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

