25 天前
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月12日 / 早上7点21分 / 25 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

Wells Fargo said it would focus on areas of its business that are essential for growth.

The Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services (WFSS) business will add to its earnings in the first full year of ownership, Equiniti, a share registration and investor services company, said on Wednesday.

WFSS provides shareowner services including stock transfer agent, corporate action, and investment plan services to more than 1,200 companies across the United States.

Greenhill & Co International LLP was Equinity's lead financial adviser, with Citigroup Global Markets Ltd as joint adviser.

Wells Fargo Securities was financial adviser to Wells Fargo, with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen, & Katz serving as legal counsel. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

