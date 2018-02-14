FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 14, 2018 / 9:59 PM / a day ago

Popular Inc to buy Wells Fargo's Puerto Rico auto finance business for $1.7 bln

1 分钟阅读

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Popular Inc said its banking unit, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, would buy certain assets and debt related to Wells Fargo & Co’s auto finance business in Puerto Rico for about $1.7 billion.

Banco Popular will buy the assets and debt from Reliable Financial Services Inc and Reliable Finance Holding Company, which are subsidiaries of Wells Fargo.

As part of the deal, Banco Popular will acquire about $1.5 billion in retail auto loans and $340 million in commercial loans. The bank will also acquire certain other assets and assume some liabilities of Reliable.

Banco Popular will fund the all-cash deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, with existing liquidity.

Popular’s shares were down 1.3 pct at $40.7 in trading after the bell.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below