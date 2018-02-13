FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 13, 2018 / 3:42 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank stable after Fed-imposed restrictions

1 分钟阅读

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan on Tuesday reiterated that the bank was stable after the U.S. Federal Reserve imposed several regulatory restrictions, and said there was no change to his cost-cutting measures.

Speaking at Credit Suisse’s financial services conference at Key Biscayne, Florida, Sloan said his company had plans in place to address the Fed’s concerns about its ability to improve governance and controls after the sales scandal that erupted in 2016.

The U.S. federal reserve in early February imposed several regulatory restrictions on the third-largest U.S. bank - a move that Wells estimates will cut its annual profit by $300 million to $400 million this year. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below