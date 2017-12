WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles on Friday said he would recuse himself from any Fed matters concerning Wells Fargo & Co.

Quales said that he has repaid a business line of credit with Wells Fargo and sold company stock but that he aimed to eliminate any perception of conflict of interest.

“I have decided to voluntarily recuse myself,” he said in a memo to the Fed’s chief counsel. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)