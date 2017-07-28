FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo to refund $80 mln to customers hit by car loan insurance
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨3点53分 / 8 天前

Wells Fargo to refund $80 mln to customers hit by car loan insurance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo and Co said it would reimburse about 570,000 customers who may have been charged wrongly due to issues related to auto collateral protection insurance policies.

The total compensation of about $80 million will be refunded to customers in the coming months - $64 million in cash and $16 million of account adjustments, the bank said late Thursday.

New York Times reported earlier that more than 800,000 people who took car loans from Wells Fargo were charged for auto insurance they did not need, and some of the customers were still paying for it. nyti.ms/2tIdyUE (Reporting by Mekhla Raina; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

