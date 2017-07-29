FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wells Fargo cuts 69 executive jobs - spokesman
2017年7月29日 / 凌晨2点06分 / 7 天前

CORRECTED-Wells Fargo cuts 69 executive jobs - spokesman

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(In July 28 story, corrects paragraph 2 to say some executives are retiring with benefits instead of full benefits, corrects paragraph 5 to say 91 executives instead of 91 regional and area presidents.)

July 28 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday it is cutting 69 executive jobs at its retail unit, as part of a restructuring in the division.

Some of the executives will retire with benefits while others may find positions elsewhere within the bank, said Wells Fargo spokesman Paul Gomez.

Some of the executives may leave the bank, Gomez added.

"We have just completed the process of consolidating the Regional President and Area President roles into a new position, Region Bank President," Mary Mack, senior executive vice president for community banking, said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

There will be 91 executives in the position that was newly created as part of the reorganization.

News of the scandal-hit lender cutting senior executive jobs was earlier reported by Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2v59m5h)

Wells Fargo has been engulfed in scandal since September, when it reached a $190 million settlement with regulators over complaints that its retail banking staff had opened as many as 2.1 million unauthorized client accounts.

Wells Fargo shares ended down 2.6 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Kim Coghill)

