1 个月前
Wells Fargo CEO 'pleased' with preliminary approval of $142 mln class-action settlement
Wells Fargo CEO 'pleased' with preliminary approval of $142 mln class-action settlement

July 9 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co president and chief executive Tim Sloan said the company is pleased a California judge has given preliminary approval to a $142 million settlement between Wells Fargo and a group of plaintiffs over its creation of false accounts.

The bank said it is preparing to issue notices that will provide information about the process for customers affected by the fraudulent account creation scheme to make claims.

“We are pleased that the court found the settlement to be fair, reasonable and adequate," Sloan said in a statement. "This preliminary approval is a major milestone in our efforts to make things right for our customers.”

Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese

