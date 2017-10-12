FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo names Mike Roemer chief compliance officer
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 下午3点53分 / 6 天前

UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo names Mike Roemer chief compliance officer

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details on former CCO, background on Roemer, Wells’ Q3 results date)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the third-biggest U.S. bank by assets, on Thursday named Mike Roemer chief compliance officer.

Roemer, who joins from Barclays Plc, will take charge in January, the company said.

He takes over from interim CCO Kevin Oden who in June replaced Yvette Clark, who was Wells Fargo’s chief compliance officer since 2012.

Roemer, who joined Barclays in 2012, helped in reforming practices in the British bank’s markets division following its involvement in the Libor rate-rigging scandal and an ongoing investigation into the lender’s chief executive Jes Staley over attempts to unmask a whistleblower.

“Hiring a leader with Mike’s credentials is an important step in our commitment to building a stronger compliance function and a better Wells Fargo,” CEO Tim Sloan said.

The company is due to report third-quarter results on Friday. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena and Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Martina D‘Couto)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below