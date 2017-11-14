FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names new investment banking coverage co-heads (Nov. 13)
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
CORRECTED-MOVES-Wells Fargo Securities names new investment banking coverage co-heads (Nov. 13)

(In Nov. 13 story, corrects headline to clarify that company named new investment banking coverage, not investment banking, co-heads)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Co , on Monday named John Hudson and Kristin Lesher co-heads of investment banking coverage, effective immediately.

Hudson recently served as head of consumer, healthcare and gaming investment banking, while Lesher led Wells Fargo’s regional investment banking unit.

Both of them will report to Walter Dolhare and Rob Engel, co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities.

Hudson has been with the company for nearly 20 years and will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lesher, who joined Wells Fargo in 2000, will be based in New York.

Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

