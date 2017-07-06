Wells Fargo promotes investor relations head

July 6 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Thursday it had promoted its investor relations head Jim Rowe to lead a newly created stakeholder relations group.

Rowe's appointment is effective immediately, the lender said in a statement.

The new group will include investor relations, corporate communications and government relations & public policy and will be a part of the company's chief administrative office, led by Hope Hardison. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)