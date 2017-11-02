FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Wells Fargo names Mary Katherine DuBose head of debt capital markets
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日

CORRECTED-MOVES-Wells Fargo names Mary Katherine DuBose head of debt capital markets

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects spelling of last name to DuBose in headline and text)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Co said it has appointed Mary Katherine DuBose as head of debt capital markets, effective immediately.

DuBose, who has more than 20 years of investment banking experience, will be based in Charlotte and will report to Walter Dolhare and Rob Engel, co-heads of Wells Fargo Securities.

DuBose, most recently was co-head of Asset-Backed Finance & Securitization, which is a part of Wells Fargo Securities and Commercial Capital. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri; Editing by Bernard Orr)

