综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月13日 / 中午12点20分 / 8 天前

Wells Fargo hit by legal charges, mortgage banking slump

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported an 18.6 percent decline in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by previously disclosed legal costs and a slump in mortgage banking income.

Net income fell to $4.60 billion, or 84 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.64 billion, or $1.03 per share, in the same quarter of 2016.

The results included $1 billion in previously disclosed legal costs, but it was not clear whether that figure factored into Wall Street estimates.

Revenue fell to $21.9 billion from $22.3 billion a year earlier. Mortgage banking income plunged 37.3 percent.

Analysts had forecast net income of $5.16 billion on revenue of $22.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data from earlier this week. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
