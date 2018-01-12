FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises on one-time tax benefit
January 12, 2018 / 1:13 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises on one-time tax benefit

1 分钟阅读

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co posted an 18 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by a one-time tax benefit related to President Donald Trump’s new tax laws.

Net income applicable to shareholders rose to $5.74 billion, or $1.16 per share on GAAP basis, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.87 billion or 96 cents per share a year ago. reut.rs/2ATeBng

Analysts on average were looking for $1.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

The quarter included a $3.35 billion one-time after-tax boost from writing down its deferred tax liabilities to reflect the new U.S. corporate tax rates. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

