URGENT-Wells Fargo $1 bln accrual due to talks with U.S. Justice Department
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
2017年10月13日 / 下午5点40分 / 8 天内

URGENT-Wells Fargo $1 bln accrual due to talks with U.S. Justice Department

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co took a $1 billion mortgage litigation accrual in the third quarter because it is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry told Reuters on Friday.

The talks are with a task force that has reached settlements with several other large banks, he said.

“They’re working down toward the end of that list and now we’re sort of in discussions with them,” he said. “The billion dollars is in connection with that activity.” (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

