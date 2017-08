BOSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer on Friday called on Wells Fargo & Co to replace its chairman Stephen Sanger after the bank said customers were wrongly charged for auto loan insurance.

Stringer, a past critic of the bank who oversees city worker pension funds, said in an emailed statement that the bank's board "needs to be overhauled - now." (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Bernadette Baum)