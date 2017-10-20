FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo scrutinized by regulator for auto insurance program - NYT
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 下午3点28分

Wells Fargo scrutinized by regulator for auto insurance program - NYT

2 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co engaged in deceptive auto insurance practices, failed to properly manage risks and hasn’t set aside enough funds to pay back affected customers, the New York Times reported, citing a confidential report by federal regulators.

The report, prepared by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), criticizes the Wall Street bank for forcing numerous borrowers to buy unneeded auto insurance, as well as its handling of the problems once they were unveiled, the newspaper reported. (nyti.ms/2yBV90D)

The preliminary regulators’ report stated that Wells Fargo may have underestimated costs related to reimbursing harmed customers and that the bank’s practices could be curbed or be kept under close watch, according to the New York Times report.

Wells Fargo was slapped with costly lawsuits involving auto insurance and mortgage loans in July, even as the bank tries to put the year-old phony accounts scandal behind it where employees were found having created over 2 million accounts without customer authorization.

Wells Fargo and the OCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

