CORRECTED-Brookfield Business Partners to buy Westinghouse for about $4.6 bln
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 2:35 PM / 更新于 14 hours ago

CORRECTED-Brookfield Business Partners to buy Westinghouse for about $4.6 bln

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects New York stock symbol for Brookfield Business Partners to BBU.N from BAM.N in first paragraph)

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Brookfield Business Partners LP said on Thursday it would buy bankrupt nuclear services firm Westinghouse Electric Co from Toshiba Corp for about $4.6 billion.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy in March after two nuclear power plants it had designed and was constructing in the U.S. Southeast had gone billions of dollars over their fixed-cost contracts.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

