WestJet to gain market share with Delta joint venture -Moody's
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
December 8, 2017 / 5:20 PM / in a day

WestJet to gain market share with Delta joint venture -Moody's

1 分钟阅读

Dec 8 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd’s joint venture with Delta Air Lines Inc will put the Canadian air carrier in a stronger position to gain market share, credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said.

WestJet on Wednesday announced the Delta joint venture to boost its trans-border flight service and said it expects to nearly double the number of aircraft owned by the carrier by 2020 as it targets both cost-conscious passengers and higher-paying customers.

WestJet’s decision is credit positive for unsecured debt holders. However, it faces execution risk in carrying out large scale projects simultaneously, Moody’s said in a note published on Thursday.

Shares of Canada’s second-largest air carrier were up 0.8 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

