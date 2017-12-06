FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Canada's WestJet to expand fully owned fleet by 2020
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 中午11点54分 / 更新于 1 天前

CORRECTED-Canada's WestJet to expand fully owned fleet by 2020

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify fleet is fully owned and paid for by the company)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd said it expects to grow its number of aircraft fully owned and paid for by the company, as opposed to leased, to 96 by 2020 from 51 at the end of the third quarter.

WestJet’s new ultra-low-cost-carrier Swoop is expected to begin service in the summer of 2018, as other upstart carriers eye a similar time frame.

The company on its investor day said it is targeting an annual operating margin of between 10 percent and 12 percent in 2018 to 2020.

Reporting By Taenaz Shakir; Editing by Arun Koyyur

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below