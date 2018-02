Feb 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd on Tuesday reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by higher operating expenses as fuel prices increase.

The company’s net earnings fell to C$48.5 million ($38.70 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, from C$55.2 million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10 percent to C$1.12 billion. ($1 = C$1.2533) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)