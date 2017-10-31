FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WestJet 3rd-qtr profit rises on record passenger travel
2017年10月31日

WestJet 3rd-qtr profit rises on record passenger travel

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a 19 percent increase in third-quarter profit as it flew a record number of passengers in the period.

Net earnings rose to C$138.4 million ($107.8 million), or C$1.18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$116 million, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Calgary-based carrier said it flew 6.5 million passengers in the quarter, helping revenue increase 8.1 percent to C$1.22 billion. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

