Australia's Westpac to sell Hastings' UK, U.S. business to Northill
图片
#公司新闻(英文)
December 20, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 6 days ago

Australia's Westpac to sell Hastings' UK, U.S. business to Northill

1 分钟阅读

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp said on Wednesday its unit, Hastings Management Pty, will sell its international businesses managed out of the United Kingdom and United States to London-based asset manager Northill Capital.

Westpac said last month it would sell Hastings’ fund management business to Northill without divulging the terms of the deal, in a move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division amid stiffer bank capital rules.

Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

